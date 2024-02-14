Insider Buying: Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) CFO Purchases 716 Shares of Stock

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) CFO Vera Burnett acquired 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.47 per share, with a total value of $14,656.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,972.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ennis Stock Performance

Shares of Ennis stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,755. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $524.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.45. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $23.17.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ennis

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Ennis’s payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBF. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ennis by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after buying an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ennis

(Get Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.