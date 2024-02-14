Insider Buying: Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,778.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Green Plains Stock Performance

NASDAQ GPRE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.56. 1,010,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,946. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.62. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $36.89.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.01 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPRE. TheStreet lowered shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Green Plains

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 37.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Green Plains by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Green Plains by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,288 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.