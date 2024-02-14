Insider Buying: Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,778.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Green Plains Stock Performance
NASDAQ GPRE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.56. 1,010,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,946. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.62. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $36.89.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.01 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 37.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Green Plains by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Green Plains by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,288 shares in the last quarter.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
