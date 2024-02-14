Insider Selling: Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) EVP Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total transaction of $253,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.58. 1,150,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,946. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.20. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.48 and a fifty-two week high of $239.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Cencora by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cencora by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cencora by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cencora by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cencora by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

