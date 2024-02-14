Insider Selling: Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) EVP Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total transaction of $253,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Cencora Stock Performance
Cencora stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.58. 1,150,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,946. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.20. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.48 and a fifty-two week high of $239.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cencora Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Cencora by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cencora by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cencora by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cencora by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cencora by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.78.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora
Cencora Company Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
