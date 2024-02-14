Insider Selling: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) CAO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CENT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 222,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,221. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.66. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CENT shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

