Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells 23,075 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total transaction of $3,392,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $2,978,290.25.

On Thursday, January 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $3,372,180.50.

On Monday, December 4th, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $3,274,111.75.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Brian Armstrong sold 50,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $6,259,500.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $2,634,703.50.

On Thursday, November 16th, Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $1,783,030.00.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $19.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.38. 17,862,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,720,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.54. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $187.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 59,216 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 79.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 41.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,394,000 after buying an additional 118,670 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $22,873,000 after buying an additional 61,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.68.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

