Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells 23,075 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total transaction of $3,392,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 1st, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $2,978,290.25.
- On Thursday, January 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $3,372,180.50.
- On Monday, December 4th, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $3,274,111.75.
- On Tuesday, November 28th, Brian Armstrong sold 50,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $6,259,500.00.
- On Friday, November 24th, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $2,634,703.50.
- On Thursday, November 16th, Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $1,783,030.00.
Shares of COIN stock traded up $19.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.38. 17,862,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,720,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.54. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $187.39.
COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.68.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
