Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $220,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,664.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.61. 2,162,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $44.53.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CNM. Barclays boosted their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

