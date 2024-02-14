Insider Selling: Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Sells 711 Shares of Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:MOH traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.96. 317,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,399. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.36. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $399.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $275,143,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $214,363,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 915,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,899,000 after purchasing an additional 634,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,304,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,883,000 after purchasing an additional 619,352 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.50.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

