Insider Selling: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Insider Sells 107,611 Shares of Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sirius XM Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,314,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,443,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,750,000 after acquiring an additional 839,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sirius XM by 18.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411,282 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 482.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after purchasing an additional 556,279 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

