Insider Selling: Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CFO Sells 1,020 Shares of Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $35,628.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Surgery Partners Stock Up 4.2 %

Surgery Partners stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.25. 705,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,265. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.03 and a beta of 2.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGRY. TD Cowen raised Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,396 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,766 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,525,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,766,000 after purchasing an additional 247,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,775,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

