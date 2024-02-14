Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Insteel Industries has a payout ratio of 3.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Insteel Industries to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

IIIN stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.30. 47,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,937. The stock has a market cap of $686.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Insteel Industries has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $39.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.07 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Insteel Industries will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth about $72,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 182.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 502.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.