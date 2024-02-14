Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) SVP Douglas Foley Sells 7,070 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE ICE traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.66. 2,125,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,955. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.94 and its 200-day moving average is $117.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $136.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

