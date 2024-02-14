International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17.

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

