Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ ICMB opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is -208.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICMB Free Report ) by 601.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

