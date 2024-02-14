Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ ICMB opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is -208.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC
About Investcorp Credit Management BDC
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Investcorp Credit Management BDC
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- When does Tesla stock become too cheap to ignore?
Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.