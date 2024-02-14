Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 14th (ABNB, ACN, AD.UN, AKAM, ALL, ALSN, AN, ASML, ATZ, BB)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 14th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $148.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $344.00 to $364.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN)

had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$20.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $128.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $171.00 to $181.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.00. TD Securities currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.25 to C$3.25. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target reduced by CIBC from $4.25 to $3.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $4.50 to $3.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $46.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $103.00 to $102.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $333.00 to $316.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $61.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $88.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$117.00 to C$126.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$135.00 to C$137.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$63.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$64.00 to C$65.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$64.00 to C$65.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $138.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from C$4.75 to C$8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$23.00.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$21.50 to C$21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $113.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $184.00 to $232.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $250.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $465.00 to $445.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $183.00 to $200.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $91.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $280.00 to $285.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$193.00 to C$200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$190.00 to C$195.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$193.00 to C$195.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $26.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $117.00 to $142.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $61.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$221.00 to C$247.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$225.00 to C$235.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$228.00 to C$229.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$10.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $26.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $120.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $145.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $137.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $267.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $234.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $248.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $355.00 to $380.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $405.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $455.00 to $420.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $312.00 to $408.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$107.00 to C$106.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$102.00 to C$108.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$18.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $41.00 to $40.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Organigram (TSE:OGI) had its target price raised by Alliance Global Partners from C$2.00 to C$2.70. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$28.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$90.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $84.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $81.00 to $80.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$128.00 to C$141.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $72.00 to $79.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $80.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $85.00 to $89.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from $105.00 to $110.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $86.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$86.00 to C$90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $72.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) was given a C$12.00 price target by analysts at Paradigm Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from C$88.00 to C$86.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$94.00 to C$95.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$84.00 to C$88.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$124.00 to C$130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $43.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $203.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from C$7.00 to C$4.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $280.00 to $330.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $320.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $400.00 to $410.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $191.00 to $208.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

