Investors Purchase High Volume of Manchester United Call Options (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 177,805 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,196% compared to the average daily volume of 7,743 call options.

Manchester United Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MANU traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.48 and a beta of 0.83. Manchester United has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $27.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 42.36%. The company had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Manchester United

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis increased its holdings in Manchester United by 10.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Manchester United by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Manchester United by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manchester United Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.