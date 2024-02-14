IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Buyback $300.00 million in Shares

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 1.0 %

IPGP traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,715. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.24.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.91) earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IPGP. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $786,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,237,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,056,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $786,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,237,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,056,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,165 over the last ninety days. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

