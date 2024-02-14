IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Up 19.0% in January

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $28.22 on Wednesday, reaching $243.49. 2,797,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $243.82.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,303,000 after purchasing an additional 918,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,096,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.85.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

