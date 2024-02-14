Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $391.85

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 391.85 ($4.95) and traded as low as GBX 382 ($4.82). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 382 ($4.82), with a volume of 3,948 shares.

Irish Continental Group Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £661.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,427.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 393.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 391.86.

About Irish Continental Group

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off (LoLo) freight services on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe.

