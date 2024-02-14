iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,736,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 27,715 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 150,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 38,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1,761.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IXUS stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.38. 3,647,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,337. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.048 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

