iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.3% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.86% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $6,195,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $498.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,707,985. The company has a market cap of $385.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $480.78 and a 200-day moving average of $455.86. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $505.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

