iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.37 and last traded at $34.27. 10,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 72,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

