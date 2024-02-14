iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Holdings Lessened by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX decreased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FCA Corp TX owned about 0.08% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.84. 1,274,058 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

