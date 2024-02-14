iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Acquired by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF makes up about 3.3% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.37. 69,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $50.95.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

