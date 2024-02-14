iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,562,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,542,697. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average is $71.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

