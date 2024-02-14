iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 928,900 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 408.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 324,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,692. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.