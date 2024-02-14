iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,777,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254,028 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 4.77% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $1,420,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after buying an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,461,000 after buying an additional 2,085,944 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 419.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,545,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,354,000 after buying an additional 2,055,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,807,000 after purchasing an additional 882,291 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $155.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,779 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.88 and a 200-day moving average of $140.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

