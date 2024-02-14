iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

IWP traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $109.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

