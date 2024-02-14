J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.12

Shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and traded as low as $42.61. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $42.61, with a volume of 39 shares.

J.W. Mays Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.88 million, a PE ratio of -258.81 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at J.W. Mays

Institutional Trading of J.W. Mays

In related news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.89 per share, with a total value of $153,615.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 709,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,118,141.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of J.W. Mays by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.W. Mays by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of J.W. Mays by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About J.W. Mays

(Get Free Report)

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Featured Articles

