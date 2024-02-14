James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Bank of America cut James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JHX traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 45,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,865. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $978.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 72,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

