James Kao Acquires 6,000 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) Director James Kao purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $102,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 501,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,474.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Kao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $85,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, James Kao acquired 12,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $216,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. 34,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

RBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

