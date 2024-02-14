James M. Collingsworth Purchases 30,101 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 30,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $174,886.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 559,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,281.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGL traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.81. 353,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,029. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. NGL Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 214.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

