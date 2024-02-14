Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Stock Price Down 24.6%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 24.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 840% from the average session volume of 1,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

Japan Display Inc designs, manufactures, and sells displays in Japan and internationally. The company offers products for healthcare and medical fields, such as interfaces, display devices, high resolution display devices, and VR systems; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive and mobile applications; color OLED display modules for wearables; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras.

