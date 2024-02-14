Jaws Mustang Acquisition (NYSE:JWSM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89. 136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after buying an additional 256,441 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 4,017.7% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 1,121,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 1,094,709 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 1.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 549,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 108.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 416,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 216,910 shares during the last quarter.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

