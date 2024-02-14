JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.130-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.0 million-$99.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.5 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.580-0.600 EPS.

JFrog Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of FROG traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,934. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 0.85. JFrog has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $40.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. TheStreet raised JFrog from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on JFrog from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,969,129 shares in the company, valued at $173,919,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,969,129 shares in the company, valued at $173,919,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $135,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 344,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,589.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,243 shares of company stock valued at $13,722,858. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 184,093 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.5% in the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,937,000 after purchasing an additional 168,242 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,735,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 167,136 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,702,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after purchasing an additional 140,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 36.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,385,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 373,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

