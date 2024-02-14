Jito Price Tops $2.22 on Exchanges (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Jito token can currently be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00004267 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jito has traded 19% higher against the dollar. Jito has a total market capitalization of $254.86 million and approximately $81.17 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Jito Profile

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 117,197,247 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.19458884 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $98,693,435.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

