Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Kate Dehoff Sells 2,605 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Dehoff sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $15,708.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,827.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JOBY traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,227,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,928. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 254.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 466.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

