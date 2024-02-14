Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.13% of Roper Technologies worth $67,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $539.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $562.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

