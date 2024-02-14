Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 130,393 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,038,444 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 130,393 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $92,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $408,331,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $300,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $96.92. 1,644,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $99.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

