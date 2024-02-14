Joseph E. Gilliam Sells 1,512 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of GKOS traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.76. 398,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,774. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average is $75.12. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in Glaukos by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,513,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Glaukos by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,921,000 after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,997,000 after acquiring an additional 150,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,115,000 after acquiring an additional 453,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.
Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.
