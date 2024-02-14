JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Trading 1.1% Higher

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 202.20 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 200.50 ($2.53). Approximately 121,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 217,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.40 ($2.51).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 208.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 231.63. The company has a market capitalization of £170.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3,391.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.76 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s payout ratio is presently -18,333.33%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.