JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (LON:JMI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $284.71

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (LON:JMI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 284.71 ($3.60) and traded as low as GBX 284 ($3.59). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 286 ($3.61), with a volume of 104,377 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 285.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 268.41. The company has a market capitalization of £220.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,768.75 and a beta of 1.30.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies’s payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Company Profile

In other JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies news, insider Katrina Hart bought 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £9,950.75 ($12,567.25). 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

