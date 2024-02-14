JUNO (JUNO) Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

JUNO (JUNO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $27.00 million and $101,630.25 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUNO has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JUNO

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

