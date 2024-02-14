Jupiter 24-Hour Volume Reaches $288.44 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $781.64 million and $288.44 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.49234385 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $208,013,266.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

