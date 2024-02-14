Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Hits New 52-Week High at $311.02

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $311.02 and last traded at $310.50, with a volume of 16888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant Price Performance

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kadant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

