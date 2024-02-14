Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.900-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $238.0 million-$246.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.9 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.750-10.050 EPS.

Kadant Stock Performance

KAI stock traded up $10.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.68. 91,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,751. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.25. Kadant has a one year low of $183.19 and a one year high of $315.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Kadant’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kadant

Institutional Trading of Kadant

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,594,000 after buying an additional 42,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,681,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 262,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,619,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.