Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90 to $2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $238 million to $246 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.30 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.750-10.050 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KAI shares. StockNews.com lowered Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Kadant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KAI

Kadant Stock Performance

Kadant Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE KAI traded up $10.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.68. The company had a trading volume of 91,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,751. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kadant has a 1 year low of $183.19 and a 1 year high of $315.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,594,000 after buying an additional 42,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 262,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.