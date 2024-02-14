Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75 to $10.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion to $1.065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $967.52 million. Kadant also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.90 to $2.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KAI. StockNews.com lowered Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Kadant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kadant

Kadant Trading Up 3.6 %

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Kadant stock traded up $10.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.01. 91,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,751. Kadant has a 52-week low of $183.19 and a 52-week high of $315.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kadant by 70.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Kadant during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Kadant by 62.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.