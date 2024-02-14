Kava (KAVA) Trading Up 5% Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. Kava has a market cap of $798.77 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00081668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00026199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00019672 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,763 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.