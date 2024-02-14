KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Down 1.7%

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.56 and last traded at $49.73. 44,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 214,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 125.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 38.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About KB Financial Group



KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

Further Reading

