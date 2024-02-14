Kevin A. Raketich Sells 2,000 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMSTGet Free Report) EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $40,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,078.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TimkenSteel Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TMST traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,377. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $876.38 million, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

